Russell (illness) is available for Monday's game against Charlotte, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell will shake off a questionable tag and suit up Monday. The 28-year-old has seen a dip in playing time despite being a mainstay in the starting five. Russell has averaged 11.2 points, 3.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across only 23.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings.