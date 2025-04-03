Now Playing

Russell (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Russell has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday despite dealing with right ankle soreness. Russell has struggled mightily with his efficiency as of late, shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three across his last 10 outings.

