Russell (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Russell has been upgraded from probable to available Thursday despite dealing with right ankle soreness. Russell has struggled mightily with his efficiency as of late, shooting 36.2 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three across his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Likely to play vs. Minnesota•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Double-doubles in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Fades injury report•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Rough shooting night in return•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play against Toronto•