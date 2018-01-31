Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Good to go Wednesday

Russell (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

With the Nets heading into the second game of a back-to-back set, they opted to place Russell on the injury report as a precautionary measure considering he missed 32 games earlier this season with a knee injury. However, after testing everything out during pregame, Russell feels good enough to play, so he'll be active as usual. Barring a late surprise, look for him to remain in a bench role for now and he's logged right around 20 minutes in each of the last two games he's played, which will likely be the case once again Wednesday.