Russell provided 11 points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over Milwaukee.

Russell didn't have a good shooting performance, and in a way, his numbers weren't as good as his 22-point, eight-assist effort off the bench in his Brooklyn debut against Toronto on Jan. 1. However, he supplied the lack of scoring with an efficient playmaking performance. The 12 assists were his second-best mark of the season in that category. Expect Russell to remain in a starting role going forward, though his long-term fit with the franchise remains cloudy.