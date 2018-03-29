Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Hands out 12 assists in win
Russell contributed 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Magic.
Russell orchestrated the offense at a high level in this one, finishing with double-digit assists for the second time in the last three games. He's also become more consistent as a scorer after fully recovering from a long injury layoff, averaging 18.5 points and 2.9 treys per game over the last nine. Russell is also above his season average with 5.8 assists per game over that span and is enjoying perhaps his most productive stretch of the season.
