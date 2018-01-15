Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Heads to G League for practice
The Nets assigned Russell (knee) to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, NetsDaily.com reports.
Brooklyn head coach Kenny Atkinson already ruled Russell out for the team's contest Monday against the Knicks, so the point guard will practice with the G League affiliate as he inches closer to a return to game action. Russell is scheduled to be recalled from the G League on Tuesday to resume practicing with the NBA team, but it's unclear if he'll be given the green light to play in any of the Nets' subsequent three games this week. For that reason, fantasy owners who have been stashing Russell for the last two months can't activate him with any confidence, but his imminent return means that he warrants a roster spot across all settings. Prior to sustaining the left knee injury and requiring arthroscopic surgery, Russell averaged a career-best 20.9 points (on 46.3 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 treys in 27.8 minutes per game across 12 appearances with Brooklyn.
