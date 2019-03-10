Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Healthy stat line in win
Russell totaled 18 points (6-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 21 minutes in the Nets' win over the Hawks on Saturday.
Russell had a solid final stat line in Saturday's win, though his shooting was poor, draining just over a quarter of his shots. Russell should continue to operate as the team's leader in points (20.5) and assists (6.8) per game over the last few weeks of the regular season.
