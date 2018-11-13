Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Hits career-high nine triples Monday
Russell finished with 31 points (10-22 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Minnesota.
Russell went-off for 31 points Monday, draining a career-high nine triples in the process. Despite the impressive shooting, his performance was overshadowed by the injury to Caris LeVert. LeVert looks set to miss a lengthy period of time which is going to mean Russell should see an uptick in his usage moving forward. Just be prepared for an associated dip in his efficiency if the shot attempts increase.
