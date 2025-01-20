Russell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to left hamstring tightness injury management, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Russell started in the Nets' most recent game Sunday, finishing with nine points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 24 minutes in a 127-101 loss to the Thunder. If Russell is able to play in the front end of a back-to-back set Tuesday, he could move back to the bench in the event Ben Simmons (illness) -- who is listed as probable -- is also available to play. Even if Russell gets the green light to play Tuesday, he could still be at risk of being rested in Wednesday's game against the Suns.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Seven dimes in Sunday's start•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Moving to starting role•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Available vs. Los Angeles•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't go Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Now questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Nine assists in return•