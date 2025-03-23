Russell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to right ankle soreness. If the veteran point guard remains on the shelf, Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson could receive a bump in playing time.
