Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Inefficient in 27 minutes Sunday
Russell compiled 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt), seven assists, for rebounds, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 108-96 loss to the Pistons.
Russell struggled with his shot, especially from the perimeter, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting. After basically riding the pine the night before, Russell seemed more engaged in this one, much to the delight of his owners. Apart from the one dud performance, Russell has been a nice source of points and assists with some three-pointers and rebounds thrown in.
