Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Inefficient night Sunday
Russell produced 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Suns.
Russell struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end Sunday but was still able to put up a nice well-rounded line. Russell has been very good thus far, providing a consistent stream of point, threes, and assists. He also rebounds quite well for a point guard and has his steals at 1.2 per game.
