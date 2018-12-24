Russell produced 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Suns.

Russell struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end Sunday but was still able to put up a nice well-rounded line. Russell has been very good thus far, providing a consistent stream of point, threes, and assists. He also rebounds quite well for a point guard and has his steals at 1.2 per game.