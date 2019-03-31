Russell finished with 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Nets' win over the Celtics on Saturday.

Russell went off for 29 points in Saturday's win, propelling his team to a victory behind a big third quarter. He's been doing all he can to help the Nets reach the playoffs, averaging 28.2 points, 9.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last six games.