Russell scored a game-high 30 points (10-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Bulls.

The 22-year-old continues to post eye-popping numbers, and Russell is now averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over his last 15 games. With Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) possibly sidelined until mid-March, Russell has a wide open window to firmly establish himself as the focal point of the Nets' offense.