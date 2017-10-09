Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads Nets in scoring and assists Sunday
Russell posted 16 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT). seven assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot in Sunday's 117-83 win over the Knicks,
Russell filled every category in the stat line Sunday (including a team-high four turnovers) in a convincing victory. Russell and the new-look Nets won this battle of the NBA basement, and with the former Laker helming the team, they might actually find their way out of the darkness. He shot a solid 50 percent from the floor on Sunday and though his shot has been a bit erratic he's looked sharp and in control of the offense. It might be a stretch to call him a Top 10 guard at this point, but he certainly has enough upside to be close.
