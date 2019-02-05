Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team in loss
Russell scored a team-high 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Bucks.
The 22-year-old point guard failed to score at least 20 points for only the third time in the last 13 games, a stretch during which Russell is averaging 24.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals. While Brooklyn's lack of established scorers is certainly playing a part in his breakout, improved health is also a factor -- Russell has missed only one game so far in 2018-19 after averaging only 64 games over his first three NBA seasons.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Gets little help in Orlando•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads charge against Bulls•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Strong effort in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Quiet in win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Erupts for game-high 31 points•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...