Russell scored a team-high 18 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Bucks.

The 22-year-old point guard failed to score at least 20 points for only the third time in the last 13 games, a stretch during which Russell is averaging 24.6 points, 6.7 assists, 3.5 boards, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals. While Brooklyn's lack of established scorers is certainly playing a part in his breakout, improved health is also a factor -- Russell has missed only one game so far in 2018-19 after averaging only 64 games over his first three NBA seasons.