Russell racked up 36 points (13-30 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds across 43 minutes in the Nets' triple overtime win over the Cavaliers.

Russell led his team in scoring in Wednesday's win, and he's been on fire recently. Over his previous three games, Russell has averaged 26.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, making him a solid addition to fantasy rosters across most formats.