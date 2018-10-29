Russell produced 25 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, six rebounds and a blocked shot in 29 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

Russell is easily the most productive fantasy option for the Nets, as he's led the team in scoring in almost every game this season. He's currently on pace for a career year in points, rebounds and assists, and he performed well in the Nets' toughest test to date this season.