Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points Tuesday
Russell finished with 20 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt), nine rebound,s six assists, four steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 victory over the Heat.
Russell dropped 20 points Tuesday, adding season-high totals in both rebounding and steals. He has taken full advantage of the Caris LeVert (foot) injury, having now scored at least 20 points in three straight games. he also has a combined 22 assists, 15 rebounds, and eight steals in that same period. His efficiency from the field is going to be the one negative but putting that aside, he figures to be a top 60 player moving forward.
