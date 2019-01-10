Russell scored 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt), and added four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.

Russell continued his strong play, getting back over the 20-point threshold after being held to just five points Monday. He's excelled recently, scoring over 20 points in five of six games, and averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds over that period. Russell still has the tendency to be an erratic shooter on occasion, but has stepped up his game on the whole in his fourth season.