Russell had 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to Golden State.

Russell got off to a hot start in this one but could not keep things going as the Warriors overpowered the plucky Nets. Russell continues to have some issues with his efficiency but on the whole, has had a solid start to his season. The biggest takeaway from the season so far is that he appears healthy and will hopefully be able to play in the majority of games for both the Nets and his owners.