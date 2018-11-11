Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Limited production in loss Saturday
Russell had 12 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to Golden State.
Russell got off to a hot start in this one but could not keep things going as the Warriors overpowered the plucky Nets. Russell continues to have some issues with his efficiency but on the whole, has had a solid start to his season. The biggest takeaway from the season so far is that he appears healthy and will hopefully be able to play in the majority of games for both the Nets and his owners.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 23 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Solid effort despite poor shooting•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team in scoring with 25 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in team-high 24 points in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 18 points in victory•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in game-high 25 in preseason win•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...