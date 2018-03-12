Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Lone bright spot Sunday

Russell finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and four rebounds across 28 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Sixers.

Russell was only one of two starters -- backcourt mate Spencer Dinwiddie being the other -- who scored in double digits, and his point total was easily a team high. Despite the stellar night, the 22-year-old's production has been all over the map, as he's weaved in three single-digit point tallies with four double-digit scoring efforts over the last seven games. Spotty shooting and a notable drop in attempts have been culprits in the underwhelming performances, as Russell has posted success rates of between 16.7 and 25.0 percent in those games.

