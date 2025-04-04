Russell posted zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and one assist over 13 minutes during Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Russell returned from an ankle injury but was barely noticeable in the loss. Despite starting, he lasted just 13 minutes before the coaching staff opted to go in another direction. It's been a woeful season for Russell, especially since joining the Nets in early January. Over his last 27 games, Russell is averaging just 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per game.