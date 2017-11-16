Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out again Friday vs. Jazz

Russell (knee) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Michael Scotto of the Associated Press reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Russell was supposed to miss several games with a knee contusion, so this latest report doesn't come as much of a surprise. That said, the Nets haven't provided anything more concrete in terms of a timetable, so Russell will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to pick up a second straight start after posting an impressive 12-point, 11-assist double-double on Tuesday.