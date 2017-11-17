Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out indefinitely following knee surgery

Russell had arthroscopic surgery on his injured knee and will be out indefinitely, Howard Beck of Bleacher Report reports.

Russell has been evaluated on a game-by-game basis since he was ruled out with the injury, but ESPN' Adrian Wojnarowski did report that the point guard would miss several games. Now, after surgery, it looks like Russell's absence could extend beyond just a few games, as Nets General Manager Sean Marks would not elaborate on his specific timeline. Spencer Dinwiddie will continue to start in Russell's absence, as the veteran point guard has been putting up career-best numbers this season.