Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out Tuesday vs. Boston
Russell (knee) will not play Tuesday against Boston.
This isn't exactly news considering Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Sunday that Russell will miss "several games" with a knee contusion, but the Nets are yet to state when, exactly, they hope to have Russell back. Given Wojnarowski's report, Russell likely won't play Friday against Utah, and he could also miss Sunday's game against the Warriors. Look for a more concrete update later in the week after Russell is evaluated by team doctors.
