Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers
Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Russell was given a doubtful designation earlier Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. He's reportedly dealing with a sprain and coach Kenny Atkinson mentioned that it was "nothing serious", so it doesn't sound like Russell will miss much time. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Knicks, but in the meantime, look for Spencer Dinwiddie to benefit the most with extra playing time at point guard.
