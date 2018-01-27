Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Plays 21 minutes versus Milwaukee

Russell finished with 14 points (6-14 FG) and one rebound while committing seven turnovers across 21 minutes of action in a 116-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

The 21 minutes played were his highest total since returning from his knee surgery, as he hadn't surpassed 15 minutes played in his three games since the return. He really struggled with his shot in those three outings too, scoring just 11 combined points on 3-of-16 from the field. It's very possible Russell won't play in the Nets next game either, as it will be the second half of a back-to-back set on Saturday. The 21 minutes played should be a floor for Russell going forward though, as he was regularly playing 30 minutes a game prior to his injury.