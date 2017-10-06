Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Poor shooting Thursday
Russell posted nine points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and four turnovers across 25 minutes during Thursday's 107-88 win over the Heat.
Russell had a great preseason debut Tuesday, but couldn't find a rhythm Thursday, failing to shoot efficiently and committing four turnovers across just 25 minutes. Regardless, he'll likely begin the season as the team's starting point guard after being dealt to Brooklyn over the summer from the Lakers. He posted 15.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 28.7 minutes per game during 2016-17.
