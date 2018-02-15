Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts 18 points, nine dimes in Wednesday's loss
Russell recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.
Russell got hot on a night when Spencer Dinwiddie struggled from the field and with foul trouble. The duo of point guards shares the floor plenty, and it's possible they'll share the backcourt together in the near future as a starting guard tandem. Nevertheless, Russell will have his chances to put up impressive stats this season in a high-octane offense whether he's eventually starting or not.
