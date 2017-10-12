Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts 24 points in 24 minutes
Russell recorded 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three assists, two steals, and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-114 loss to the 76ers.
Russell seems set to fill up the box score for the uptempo Nets this season, and this was his best scoring performance in a Brooklyn uniform to date. Russell and company now have a week off before beginning the regular season on the road against a Pacers team that doesn't project to be very stingy defensively.
