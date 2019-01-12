Russell accumulated 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 122-105 loss to the Raptors.

Russell has scored at least 22 points in six of his last seven appearances, with the lone exception being Monday's five-point dud against the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back. Russell remains a somewhat inconsistent and inefficient contributor, but his usage combined with his high upside makes him a strong option across all formats.