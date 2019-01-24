Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts double-double in 34 minutes
Russell registered 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 34 minutes Wednesday as Brooklyn topped Orlando.
There was nothing wrong with Russell's production in the first half of the season, but he has looked like a different guy since the calendar turned to 2019. The fourth-year guard is averaging 24.1 points and 7.7 assists per game in January with shooting splits of 49.3/44.2/89.5, compared to 17.9 points and 6.6 assists per game with shooting splits of 41.9/35.5/78.6 in the 2018 portion of the season. Whether or not Russell will fall back to earth is up for debate, but it's no coincidence that his emergence has coincided with Brooklyn's newfound success.
