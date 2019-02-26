Russell finished with 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block across 36 minutes in the Nets' win over the Spurs on Monday.

He had a big night in Monday's win, filling up the stat sheet. It's more of the same for Russell, who has revitalized his career in Brooklyn and been a huge factor in the Nets' surprising success in 2018. Russell is currently averaging career highs in points (20.5), assists (6.7) and shooting percentage (43.4).