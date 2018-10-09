Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Pours in game-high 25 in preseason win
Russell scored 25 points (10-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Pistons.
The fourth-year guard has yet to average more than 2.1 three-pointers a game or shoot better than 35.2 percent from beyond the arc in an NBA season, but at least in this contest Russell looked like a dangerous long-range threat. Whether that carries over consistently into the regular season remains to be seen, but his fantasy value would see a significant boost if he has improved his shooting from the outside.
