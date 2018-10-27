Russell posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Friday's 117-115 loss to the Pelicans.

Russell tarnished an otherwise impressive outing by committing a critical turnover in the closing seconds. He ceded more minutes to Spencer Dinwiddie on Friday, but it seems that his spot with the first unit remains safe. The 2-3 Nets are counting on Russell to take his game to the next level this season after his injury-plagued 2017 campaign where he only played 48 games.