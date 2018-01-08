Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Practicing with G-League affiliate

Russell (knee) took part in a practice with the Nets' G-League affiliate on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nets have remained fairly quiet with regard to Russell's progress as he works back from a knee procedure, which has sidelined him since Nov. 11. However, this represents a major step in the right direction and lends credence to the notion that Russell is still on track to return sometime in mid-January. Brooklyn is yet to offer up a target return date, but when, exactly, fantasy owners can expect Russell back on the floor should become more clear within the week.

