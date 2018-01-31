Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Probable Wednesday vs. Philly

Russell is probable for Wednesday's contest against the 76ers as the team continues to monitor the knee injury that caused him to miss 32 games from November to January, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.

The Nets are on the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, so the team is seemingly exercising caution for their promising young guard. During Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks, Russell saw 20 minutes and finished with seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. If his minutes are limited, Spencer Dinwiddie would probably be the main beneficiary.