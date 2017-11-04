Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Produces 17 points in LA return
Russell managed 17 points (8-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.
Russell may have been pressing a bit in his first game back in Los Angeles since being traded this offseason, as he managed just a 33.3 percent success rate from the field, including 12.5 percent from three-point range. However, he did equal his season high in rebounds and steals while also generating solid assist numbers, salvaging the night from a fantasy perspective. Russell also encouragingly saw his highest amount of minutes on the season and remains a top-tier point guard option in all formats.
