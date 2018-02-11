Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Provides spark off bench versus Pels

Russell tallied 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 loss to the Pelicans.

Russell reached the 30-minute barrier for the first time since returning from a knee injury last month, responding with strong production in multiple areas. He was particularly effective from long range as he knocked down five treys for the firs time since March of last year. Russell appears to be working his way close to 100 percent and could soon overtake Joe Harris in the starting lineup.