Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable to play Friday

Russell (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable in advance of Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Russell was held out of Wednesday's win over Cleveland after tweaking his knee earlier in the week, and initially it appeared as though he would almost certainly remain out Friday. However, he's made progress over the last two days, and the Nets will now wait to see how he feels later in the day before making a final call on his status. In the event that Russell is ultimately held out, expect Spencer Dinwiddie to make another start in his place.