Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Questionable to play Friday
Russell (knee) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable in advance of Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Russell was held out of Wednesday's win over Cleveland after tweaking his knee earlier in the week, and initially it appeared as though he would almost certainly remain out Friday. However, he's made progress over the last two days, and the Nets will now wait to see how he feels later in the day before making a final call on his status. In the event that Russell is ultimately held out, expect Spencer Dinwiddie to make another start in his place.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Doubtful to play vs. Cavs•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with turnovers Friday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Posts 24 points in 24 minutes•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season