Russell totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes in the Nets' win over the Knicks on Friday.

Russell finished with a poor effort by his recent standards, recording his lowest assist total of January and just his third sub-20 point scoring effort of the month. Since the start of the new year, Russell has averaged 23.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He wasn't needed much in Friday's win with a strong 72-point effort from Brooklyn's bench.