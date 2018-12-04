Russell accumulated 30 points (13-31 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes Monday against Cleveland.

Russell showcased the boom-or-bust nature of his game, recording a monster stat-line for the third time in five games, although failing to help the Nets win. Since Caris LeVert (ankle) went down, Russell has averaged a steady 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. That said, Russell's shot is still very inconsistent and the fourth year guard has fewer games shooting better than 50 percent from the field (6) than he does shooting under 34 percent (7). Russell's ceiling makes him worth a roster spot in standard formats, but owners will agonize over poor shooting splits of 40.7 percent from the field and 74.5 percent form the line and general lack of consistency.