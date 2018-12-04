Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Reaches 30 points in loss
Russell accumulated 30 points (13-31 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Russell showcased the boom-or-bust nature of his game, recording a monster stat-line for the third time in five games, although failing to help the Nets win. Since Caris LeVert (ankle) went down, Russell has averaged a steady 20.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. That said, Russell's shot is still very inconsistent and the fourth year guard has fewer games shooting better than 50 percent from the field (6) than he does shooting under 34 percent (7). Russell's ceiling makes him worth a roster spot in standard formats, but owners will agonize over poor shooting splits of 40.7 percent from the field and 74.5 percent form the line and general lack of consistency.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Goes off for season-best line•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Regresses in 17-point outing•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads team with 20 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Records double-double in loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Strong shooting effort Friday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.