Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Records double-double in loss
Russell accounted for 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes Saturday as the Nets came up short against the Clippers
Russell posted his first double-double of the 2018-19 season in what amounted to his best fantasy performance of the season. The biggest hurdle for the fourth-year point guard's fantasy value is how balanced the Nets are, even with Caris Levert (foot) out for the foreseeable future. They have six players averaging over nine points per game, and Russell will have to distance himself from the crowd in order to really be a difference maker in fantasy hoops.
