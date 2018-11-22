Russell logged 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Mavericks.

As is often the case when Russell struggles, Spencer Dinwiddie relieved him and eventually logged more minutes at point guard. Russell posted a dreadful plus-minus of -15, and looked out of sorts for most of the game. The talented guard can get a bit emotional when things aren't going well, and he was visibly annoyed as he missed shot after shot. He'll try to right the ship against the Timberwolves on Friday.