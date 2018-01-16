Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Remains out Wednesday
Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.
Russell has practiced with the Long Island Nets of the G-League, but there is still no clarity on the point guard's timetable for a return. It looks like, however, a return is close, and Russell will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until Brooklyn announces he is ready to return. Russell's next opportunity to be activated will be Friday against the Heat.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Heads to G League for practice•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Will remain out Monday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Practicing with G-League affiliate•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Still on track for early-January return•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out indefinitely following knee surgery•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.