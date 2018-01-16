Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Remains out Wednesday

Russell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Zach Braziller of the New York Post reports.

Russell has practiced with the Long Island Nets of the G-League, but there is still no clarity on the point guard's timetable for a return. It looks like, however, a return is close, and Russell will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until Brooklyn announces he is ready to return. Russell's next opportunity to be activated will be Friday against the Heat.

