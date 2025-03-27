Russell finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to Toronto.

The well-traveled guard had missed the prior two games due to a lingering ankle injury, and Russell didn't look fully healthy in his return as he struggled to get his shot to fall. He's been sidelined for four of the Nets' 13 contests in March, and when he's been on the court, Russell has averaged 12.8 points, 5.4 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes and 0.9 steals on the month while shooting a shaky 35.5 percent from the floor and 25.4 percent from long range.