Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
Russell has been frequently in and out of the lineup for the Nets lately while nursing a right ankle issue. Brooklyn will likely turn to Keon Johnson and Reece Beekman to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt in Indiana.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads offensively in overtime loss•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Scores team-high 18 points•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Fades injury report•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Subpar showing Thursday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Available to play•