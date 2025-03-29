Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Russell has been in and out of the lineup for the Nets quite often lately, with the team being eliminated from playoff contention. The veteran guard will be managing a right ankle issue Saturday, which paves the way for Keon Johnson to get more minutes in the backcourt and potentially start in Washington.
More News
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Rough shooting night in return•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Set to play against Toronto•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Out again Monday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy to play Monday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Not playing Saturday•
-
Nets' D'Angelo Russell: Leads offensively in overtime loss•