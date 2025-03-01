Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Russell will miss a fifth straight game for the Nets while dealing with a sprained right ankle. Killian Hayes and Keon Johnson will likely see a bump in minutes with the veteran guard on the mend.
